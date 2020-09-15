Conor McGregor: “I will never kill myself no matter how many wish for it”

Conor McGregor has issued a lengthy statement amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his arrest in Corsica.

After reportedly being arrested for attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure during an incident last week, allegations that Conor McGregor vigorously denies, the Irish mixed martial arts star worried some fans with his social media activity on Monday.

“I can’t go on like this man. I am crushed here,” McGregor wrote, sparking concerns over his mental health.

Those tweets have since been deleted but McGregor has today responded to those worried about his mental state via a statement on his personal Facebook page.

The latest statement saw McGregor vow not to take his own life while also hitting out at the allegations against him.

“I will never kill myself no matter how many wish for it,” McGregor wrote, as transcribed by The Mirror.

“Try set me up all yous f***ing want over and over and over the truth will always set me free!”

McGregor praised the existence of DNA and CCTV while hitting out at accusers in an expletive-laden rant on Tuesday.

McGregor continued: ” Never will I fold! The truth is the truth and it gives me wings! I know my character! God bless DNA! God bless Cctv! God bless Eye witness! God bless the truth! The truth is power! I am free!

“Never will a dime be paid to anyone coming at me with vicious lies! Not now not f***ing ever! I will fight! And I am only beginning my fight!

“I will not allow these people to just accuse me and then disappear into the dark to attempt to ruin someone else’s life! No f***ing way!”

McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in June and has been in Corsica in recent weeks preparing for a 180km charity yacht race.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Dubliner’s agent Audie Attar said: I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday.”

