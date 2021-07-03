Conor McGregor denies staph infection after fan concern over training photo

“Just vicious, brain-damaging elbows.”

Conor McGregor has dismissed concerns that he is suffering with staph infection just a week out from his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

Fight fans grew concerned for McGregor’s health after a photo emerged on social media showing an unusual red mark on the Irishman’s left elbow.

Some suggested that McGregor had picked up a staph infection while training for the main event of UFC 264 but ‘The Notorious’ has now played down those fears by insisting the mark was no more than a bruise.

Is that staph I see. pic.twitter.com/sfqETal9WJ — S (@chimaevsmash) June 29, 2021

McGregor revealed that he was just sporting the effects of throwing elbows in training in the above photo.

No. Just vicious brain damaging elbows. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 2, 2021

McGregor will be looking to win just his second fight in five years when he shares the Octagon with Poirier again in what is expected to be one of the biggest fights of 2021.

Having knocked Poirier out when they first fought in 2014, McGregor was stopped by Poirier in the pair’s rematch earlier this year.

The winner of the trilogy fight will likely be next in line for a shot at the UFC’s lightweight title, which is currently held by Brazil’s Charles Oliveira.

Poirier recently revealed that he is hoping for a stern test of grit when the Octagon door closes behind him and McGregor next weekend.

“I want a blood and guts war. I want to question my will to fight,” Poirier told ESPN.

“I want it to be uncomfortable from the first second of the first round. I want to find out all this stuff. That’s the thing about fighting, too. The only thing that’s real is when that bell rings or whenever you show up and you’re training. That’s the only real part about fighting that I love anymore.

“Everything else is who can say some cool shit, get a lot of likes on Instagram, who can get more followers, who can do some kind of funny video. It’s just disgusting. It’s a fashion show.

“It’s all fake but the real part about it is, when that bell rings, it’s 100 per cent real. And I want to show him that and find that out about him. Talk it up, say this, say that, let’s find out who really wants to fight, because I know I can count on me. Not a question in my mind.”

