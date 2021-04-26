Conor McGregor shoots down Dustin Poirier suggestion for trilogy fight

Conor McGregor abruptly shot down Dustin Poirier’s suggestion to change the weight class of their upcoming trilogy fight.

As Conor McGregor went back-and-forth with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on Sunday, the Irishman revealed plans to return to the 170lbs division to make a run at a world title in a third weight class.

Poirier took notice of McGregor’s posts and suggested that the UFC 264 main event take place at welterweight but it quickly became clear that ‘The Notorious’ had no interest in that.

McGregor first fought Poirier at featherweight in 2014, when the Irishman continued his meteoric rise to the pinnacle of mixed martial arts by knocking ‘The Diamond’ out in the first round.

A rematch seven years in the making took place at lightweight in January and Poirier earned revenge by becoming the first fighter to TKO McGregor in mixed martial arts.

With the score at 1-1, it was decided that a rubber match would take place this summer and Poirier vs. McGregor III is set for July 10 and, like January’s rematch, it will be contested at 155lbs.

McGregor has a tendency to demand exact stipulations be replicated after a defeat. He memorably insisted that his rematch with Nate Diaz take place at 170lbs after being submitted by the Stockton fighter at welterweight in March 2016.

A full crowd of 20,000 is expected to be in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena for UFC 264 and McGregor expressed excitement about the return of fans after the UFC welcomed spectators back over the weekend.

The crowd has me salivating like a dog. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

McGregor remains slight betting favourite going into the trilogy fight, despite the outcome of his clash with Poirier at the beginning of this year.

The winner of the UFC 264 main event will likely be rewarded with a lightweight title shot later this year and if McGregor’s plans to reclaim the 155lbs belt come to fruition, he intends to jump up to welterweight and attempt to add Usman’s strap to his collection.

