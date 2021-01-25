Conor McGregor ‘looked scrawny and weak’ in defeat to Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor was the worst version of himself at UFC 257 according to former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen.

Chael Sonnen has never been one to shy away from expressing a divisive opinion and the former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger was quick to give his take on the outcome of Conor McGregor’s rematch with Dustin Poirier on Saturday night.

Sonnen, who predicted an upset win for Poirier, analysed McGregor’s performance in the main event of UFC 257 and suggested that the Irishman looked like a shadow of his former self.

“There is a very thin line between a reason and an excuse,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “Conor stated the reason why he lost was his inactivity; I accept that and don’t believe it was an excuse. I believe that was a spot-on assessment.

“The Conor McGregor that we saw out there was the worst form of Conor we’ve ever seen.

“He was out of shape, his timing was off, he was slow, he was unpowerful and he also looked scrawny.

“I admit the last time he fought he was up a weight class but he looked scrawny and weak by Conor’s standards.”

In the build-up to Saturday’s bout, McGregor celebrated his leaner physique at 155lbs thanks to a dedicated nutrition plan put in place by nutritionist Tristin Kennedy.

McGregor was gracious in defeat, the first via TKO in his mixed martial arts career, but ‘The Notorious’ is determined to regroup and address the technical issues he encountered against Poirier in Abu Dhabi.

We played matchmaker with the lightweight title picture in the wake of UFC 257 and found that the completion of the trilogy with Nate Diaz was the most logical next outing for McGregor.

Sonnen, who appreciates the importance of hyping fights more than most, has heard the discussions of a third fight between McGregor and Poirier but questioned the logic of putting the 155lbs belt on the line when McGregor was stopped in his last two lightweight bouts.

“I’m hearing talk of a trilogy fight between McGregor and Poirier, and I have no problem with it,” Sonnen said.

“I think that works. A true trilogy fight always works. You would meet that, of course, with ‘well, what about a trilogy fight between McGregor and Diaz?’ And you’re going to have your competitive spirit vs. business.

“The competitive spirit of Conor McGregor is remembering what happened last and that is to want a rematch with Poirier.

“Business-wise says bring in Diaz!”

