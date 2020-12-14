Conor McGregor comes to the rescue for SBG Portarlington

It’s the time of year for generosity and Conor McGregor displayed plenty of that when he came to the rescue for struggling mixed martial arts gym, Straight Blast Gym Portarlington.

Undoubtedly the most high-profile fighter to come from a Straight Blast Gym, Conor McGregor moved quickly when he found out that SBG Portarlington owner Philip Mulpeter was forced to close his gym’s doors.

On Friday, Mulpeter took to social media to reveal that he was no longer able to keep SBG Portarlington’s doors open.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic proved too difficult for Mulpeter to navigate and mounting rent bills forced ‘The Honey Badger’ to make the call to close the Laois gym.

That was before McGregor got involved and offered financial help so that Mulpeter could sustain and continue training everyone from young kids starting out in MMA to professional fighters competing for some of Europe’s major promotions.

A statement on SBG Portarlington’s Facebook page reads: From the lowest low to the highest high. WE ARE NOT CLOSING!!

“Our team-mate and friend Conor McGregor has decided to help us out and keep the gym running. We will be eternally grateful.

“To everyone that messaged and got in touch with us to show your support, thank you all so much. See you all on the mats.”

McGregor will make his return to the Octagon next month, when he brings an end to his latest retirement by taking on Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their 2014 clash that ended in a first-round knockout victory for ‘The Notorious’.

On Sunday, the UFC released a tantalising promo video for the UFC 257 main event, capturing the lead-up to McGregor vs. Poirier I and the Irishman’s iconic post-fight interview when he proclaimed, “when one of us goes to war, we all go to war.”

