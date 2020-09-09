Conor McGregor hints at ending retirement for two fights

Conor McGregor has hinted that he will come out of retirement to take his rivalry with the Diaz brothers to the next level.

Responding to rumours that Nick Diaz is considering a return to the Octagon, Conor McGregor has taken to social media to express his interest in fighting him.

McGregor has also hinted that he would be eager to close out his trilogy with the younger Diaz, Nate, as he responded to a tweet about the siblings with a succinct “line them up.”

Line them up — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 8, 2020

McGregor shared the Octagon with Nate Diaz on two occasions in 2016 and avenged his submission defeat with a majority decision victory at UFC 202.

‘The Notorious’ announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in June, telling ESPN that “the game just does not excite me, and that’s that.”

But in the months since his announcement, McGregor has teased his fans regarding a lucrative comeback and unlike other fighters who have retired this year, the Irishman remains in the UFC rankings.

A third fight with Nate Diaz would do huge numbers for the UFC, judging by the pay-per-view success of the rivals’ previous pair of meetings.

A grudge match with Nick Diaz would arguably be even bigger due to the intrigue of Nick’s first fight in five years.

This is Nick Diaz earlier today. He weighs in the 175-165 pound range, per his manager Kevin Mubenga.

He just completed a 14-week diet and training regimen. This is the first time he cuts weight in approximately four years, Mubenga said. Diaz wanted to do a test cut because … pic.twitter.com/5A8EvyLeUn — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2020

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani recently revealed that Nick has completed a test weight cut to see how light he could get, having not cut weight in four years.

He currently weighs between 165lbs and 175lbs and is keeping a close eye on proceedings in the UFC’s welterweight division.

Diaz is targeting a return fight in early 2021 and that could work out perfectly for McGregor because, according to Dana White, there’s no chance that the Dubliner competes this year.

