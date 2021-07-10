Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos had to be separated at weigh-ins

“You bottled it with a sore fucking toe!”

Conor McGregor had to be dragged away from former rival Rafael dos Anjos after weighing in for this weekend’s trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

Dos Anjos was enlisted to prepare as a back-up option for the UFC 264 main event in case something should happen to either McGregor or Poirier before fight night.

The Brazilian weighed in at the non-title lightweight limit of 156lbs but with both McGregor and Poirier doing the same, it’s unlikely that Dos Anjos will be required to step in.

RDA out of nowhere?! The former lightweight champion weighs in at 156lbs as a back-up for the #UFC264 main event! pic.twitter.com/NUs1W5h1jF — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 9, 2021

Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos clashed at the Apex

McGregor crossed paths with Dos Anjos backstage at the UFC Apex and he looked to confront his fellow former lightweight champ but security intervened and separated the pair.

“You bottled it with a sore fucking toe,” McGregor shouted as he was dragged away. “Don’t ever forget it, you little rat.”

Dos Anjos, of course, was supposed to fight McGregor in 2016 but a foot injury to RDA less than two weeks ahead of UFC 196 meant that the matchmakers had to scramble to find a new opponent for the Irishman, eventually landing at Nate Diaz.

Conor you’re such a snake, sneaking from behind and playing tough. Soon or later we will finish business. I’m not like the guys you play around with. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 9, 2021

By the time McGregor’s pair of bouts against Diaz were done, the UFC had a new lightweight champion in the form of Eddie Alvarez, who was knocked out in spectacular fashion by ‘The Notorious’.

“We can fight here, I don’t fucking care!” Dos Anjos said when speaking to the UFC Embedded crew.

“He tried to sneak behind me and size me up. Fuck you, man!”

If McGregor is successful in Saturday night’s trilogy fight against Poirier, he will almost certainly be rewarded with a title shot against UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

But if Poirier gets his hand raised and moves on to fight for the belt, there will be plenty of interest in finally making McGregor vs Dos Anjos a reality.

