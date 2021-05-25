Conor McGregor compared to ‘high-end prostitute’ by rival’s manager

The war of words continues.

There is no love lost between Conor McGregor and Ali Abdelaziz and the latter restarted his war of words with ‘The Notorious’ this week, branding the Irishman “a high-end prostitute.”

Abdelaziz, the long-time manager of McGregor’s perennial rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, hit out at the Dubliner ahead of his upcoming trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

Abdelaziz suggested that McGregor is currently living off the reputation he established on his run that led him to gold in the UFC’s featherweight and lightweight divisions.

Abdelaziz claimed that McGregor remains the target for so many UFC fighters because of the payday that comes with fights against him but he questioned the Irishman’s ability to continue to sell pay-per-views in the future.

“Now we have McGregor fighting Dustin Poirier,” Abdelaziz said on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

Ali Abdelaziz on Conor McGregor

“They’re going to fight each other and McGregor is probably going to quit again because he’s a quitter.

“He’s like a high-end prostitute. Now people want to go out on a date with him, to show that ‘Hey, I have a pretty girl with me.’ He’s the pretty girl and after that, you can show other girls, ‘I got this beautiful girl. Do you want to date me?’

“For fighters, they fight him and they get this clout, they get the look and they get the stigma that comes with fighting Conor McGregor. But they don’t understand that Conor McGregor hasn’t won in three years.

“But he’s still a high-price hooker. Also, you make money when you fight Conor McGregor because he’s a draw but how long is that going to last?

“To be honest, him and Dustin Poirier – I like Dustin – but both looked like shit when they fought each other.”

McGregor’s most recent win actually came last year when he knocked out Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds although that remains his only victory since 2016.

Abdelaziz also represents UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who has gone back-and-forth with McGregor in recent months.

