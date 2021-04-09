Conor McGregor predicts outcome of trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor showed off the technique with which he hopes to finish his rubber match against Dustin Poirier.

While in the past, Conor McGregor has predicted early finishes of his bouts – a practice which earned him the nickname ‘Mystic Mac’ – the Irishman anticipates a longer night out at UFC 264.

McGregor took to social media on Friday to suggest that he expects a spectacular finish of Poirier when they share the Octagon with one another for a third and likely final time.

Sharing a photo of a front kick technique, ‘The Notorious’ revealed that he is predicting a fourth-round finish over Poirier on July 10.

“The prediction is in! I’m going to win the trilogy fight via a Front Kick to the nose. Round number 4,” McGregor captioned the above image on Instagram.

“His Nose needs straightenin and I’m Rhinoplasty.”

While a date was confirmed for McGregor vs. Poirier III, a venue has yet to be announced although UFC President Dana White reportedly remains optimistic of staging the rubber match in Las Vegas, with fans in attendance.

McGregor recently vowed to return to the training regime he relied on during his meteoric rise to the pinnacle of mixed martial arts.

The Dubliner also challenged Poirier to meet him in the centre of the Octagon this time around before reminding ‘The Diamond’ that he pounced on an early takedown when they met in the main event of UFC 257 in January.

McGregor suffered the first TKO defeat of his mixed martial arts career after Poirier bludgeoned his lead leg with calf kicks in Abu Dhabi but ‘The Notorious’ is confident that he and his team have been able to make the appropriate adjustments to counteract that technique next time around.

