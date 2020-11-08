 Close sidebar

Fans baffled as Conor McGregor jumps to No. 1 in UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings

by Darragh Murphy
The error was quickly rectified but for a period over the weekend, Conor McGregor was ranked as the best pound-for-pound mixed martial artist in the world.

Conor McGregor clearly doesn’t take the UFC’s ranking system too seriously but he might be interested to know that he appeared as the best fighter in the world on Saturday.

Despite the fact that he only has one win in the UFC in four years, McGregor was bizarrely placed at No. 1 in the official UFC pound-for-pound rankings this weekend.

Leapfrogging the likes of perennial rival Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones, McGregor appeared atop the P4P rankings in what was a clear error.

Fans were left baffled by the unexpected update.

The rankings were very quickly amended to return McGregor to No. 11 in the P4P rankings while Nurmagomedov made his way back to No. 1.

While the official UFC rankings have been heavily criticised over the years, some fighters clearly place a lot of importance on where they stand among other greats.

Jon Jones was heavily critical when Nurmagomedov moved above him after the undefeated Russian lightweight retired last month in an update that Nurmagomedov described as the “work of my life, I never got anything easy, and nothing was given to me because I’m nice guy.”

McGregor, who is ranked fourth in the official lightweight standings, obviously doesn’t mind missing out on the top 10 pound-for-pound list.

McGregor is due to return to the Octagon in January for a rematch with Dustin Poirier although an official announcement has yet to be made on the fight.

Despite the claims from UFC President Dana White that bout agreements were signed by both parties, Poirier insisted he hadn’t been sent a contract as of last week.

