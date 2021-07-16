Conor McGregor shares photos to prove leg injury ahead of Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

“All you pull out merchants wouldn’t last 13 seconds in my world.”

Conor McGregor has shared several photos which seem to prove that he was carrying an injury to his lower leg in fight camp for UFC 264.

McGregor took to social media on Thursday with a post-surgery update for his followers and ‘The Notorious’ confirmed claims from head coach John Kavanagh that he had aggravated an ankle injury in the lead-up to his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

While some expressed doubts about McGregor’s pre-fight injury, the Irishman has now shared eight photos from his training camp which show McGregor icing and heavily wrapping his lower left leg.

My 4 part Netflix docuseries coming soon has the entire bts.

I’m gonna title it “Mad Mac’s: Fury Road” pic.twitter.com/nNNShC8mfo — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 16, 2021

Conor McGregor shares images of pre-fight injury

McGregor can also be seen undergoing scans on his leg and wearing a protective boot ahead of the most recent clash with Poirier, which ended when the Dubliner suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula in the final seconds of the first round.

McGregor has vowed to make a full comeback and he claimed that the UFC was aware that he was carrying an injury going into last weekend’s bout.

“I was injured going into the fight,” McGregor said on Instagram. “People are asking me when was the leg broken and at what point did the leg break.

“Ask Dana White, ask the UFC, ask Dr. Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC – they knew I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage.

“There was debate about pulling the thing out because I was sparring with no shin pads and I had kicked a knee a few times so I had multiple stress fractures in the shin bone, above the ankle. And I have trouble with the ankle anyway throughout the years of fucking fighting all the time.

Wouldn’t change my journey for no ones! The greatest of all time! pic.twitter.com/iZhQ3j7B1A — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 16, 2021

“I was wrapping my ankle for every training session. I was even doing a lot of training sessions, when the ankle was sore, I still wouldn’t stop training. I used to just train on my back.

“That’s how I developed those ground and pound shots from the back. That’s why Dustin backed away when he was on top of me and I was landing the up-kicks and the elbows and all. It’s a horrible place to be in when you’re against someone like me because it takes so much effort to land shots from your top position and while you’re trying to do that and losing your energy, you’re getting lumped out of it by downward elbows and vicious up-kicks.

“It was a skill I developed because of my damaged leg and I had to adjust my training.”

