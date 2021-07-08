Conor McGregor refuses to rule out fight against Jake or Logan Paul

“Never say never.”

Conor McGregor has refused to rule out the possibility of one day sharing the boxing ring with either Logan or Jake Paul.

McGregor dismissed both Paul brothers as “dingbats” but admitted he couldn’t say with any certainty that a potential clash with the divisive social media personalities doesn’t lie in his future.

McGregor continues to be linked with a fight against the Paul brothers, who have wasted no time in ruffling feathers in the world of boxing.

Conor McGregor on Paul brothers

In the run-up to his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 this weekend, McGregor was asked about the chances of fighting the Paul brothers.

“I couldn’t care about them two dingbats,” McGregor said in an interview with Nick Walshaw for News.com.au.

“I don’t see it but never say never. If they’re going to keep competing and whatnot, who knows?

“But dingbats the two of them.”

Logan Paul recently went the distance in an exhibition contest against former McGregor opponent, Floyd Mayweather.

Jake Paul, arguably the more promising of the brothers, has made no secret of his desire to target mixed martial artists and he is set to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley next.

The younger Paul has his sights set on a McGregor clash in the future and told MMA Fighting earlier this year that the fight is a lot closer to becoming a reality than many believe.

“I think we both are on a road to each other,” Paul said in April. “He wants another boxing fight. He wants to fight Manny Pacquiao. He would get toasted. He just keeps on taking Ls.

“So I think him fighting me would not only be his money fight, but it would technically be the easiest challenge, right? Fighting Jake Paul would probably be easier than fighting Manny Pacquiao and it would be just as big.

“I think we’re a lot closer to a Jake Paul-Conor McGregor fight than anyone thinks. I think it could happen in the next 24 months.”

