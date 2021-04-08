Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier agree pact for UFC 264 rubber match

Conor McGregor has challenged Dustin Poirier to stay true to his word and meet him in the middle of the Octagon in the main event of UFC 264.

Confirmation arrived last week that for a third and likely final time, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will face each other to put a full stop on their rivalry.

With a stoppage win each, Poirier and McGregor will close out UFC 264 on July 10 and the pair have agreed to throw caution to the wind when the cage door closes.

I never slack, I'll meet you in the middle of the octagon July 10th. https://t.co/cI9VqdtNhW — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 6, 2021

After McGregor committed to returning to the training schedule he employed earlier in his career ahead of his next clash with Poirier, the American insisted that he would be happy to meet ‘The Notorious’ in the centre of the Octagon.

McGregor responded by expressing delight that the score will be settled with a flurry of strikes in the middle of the Octagon and reminded ‘The Diamond’ that he pounced on a takedown the last time they faced each other.

“Good to hear Dustin, I hope so. As last time you backed up and shot inside the first 30 seconds,” McGregor tweeted.

“I’ll be in the middle from the very go if you want it. You know that. I’ll be ready for the tactics this time too tho (sic). See you in there.”

Poirier handed McGregor the first TKO defeat of his mixed martial arts career at UFC 257 in January, seven years after the Irishman knocked Poirier out at UFC 178.

Poirier turned down the chance to fight for the newly-vacant UFC lightweight title in favour of the rubber match against McGregor, leaving promotional newcomer Michael Chandler to fight for the 155lbs belt against Charles Oliveira next month.

A venue has not yet been confirmed for UFC 264 although Dana White reportedly remains optimistic of a return to Las Vegas as fans will likely to be allowed to attend with the Covid-19 vaccination programme ramping up in the United States.

