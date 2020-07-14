Quiz: Name Every Opponent Conor McGregor Has Faced In The UFC

While he insists he’s retired, it wouldn’t surprise many if Conor McGregor ended up fighting again over the coming years.

In a remarkably short period of time, Conor McGregor managed to accomplish what most prize-fighters set out as the ultimate career goal – Get in, get paid, get out.

Over the past seven years, McGregor managed to almost single-handedly raise the ceiling in terms of pay for the higher profile fighters on the UFC roster.

If his career is over, then McGregor’s legacy as one of the most entertaining fighters of all time is safe and his highlight reel is up there with the most impressive in the history of the sport.

Cast your mind back to the debut of ‘The Notorious’ in Sweden and see how many of McGregor’s opponents in the UFC you can remember.





Fans shouldn’t have any trouble getting 100 per cent here but you’re against the clock so you’ll have to be quick.

Be sure to share your score and time with your friends and if the quiz isn’t displaying for you properly, click here.