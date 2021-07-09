Conor McGregor counts only one defeat out of the five on his record

“The only thing that’s final in this business is a knockout.”

Conor McGregor has a very different view of his professional mixed martial arts career than the record books show.

Going into Saturday night’s UFC 264 main event against Dustin Poirier, McGregor’s professional record stands at 22-5 but the Irishman sees it differently.

McGregor revealed during a recent interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that he doesn’t consider the first four defeats of his career losses because he only counts knockouts.

“My record in mixed martial arts competition is 19 wins and one loss,” McGregor said.

“I only count knockouts. Dustin’s record is 13 wins and two losses. The only thing that’s final in this business is a knockout.

“All the other shit – the decisions and the taps – all that shit means nothing to me.

“I’m coming to take a man’s head off and that’s it. I was aiming to put a few holes in his head the last time. Now I’m going to put a few holes in his head and send it into the bleachers.”

Conor McGregor has an interesting take on his MMA record

McGregor came into the UFC with a record of 13-2, having been submitted by Artemij Sitenkov and Joseph Duffy early on in his career.

McGregor went seven fights undefeated in the UFC before Nate Diaz upset him with a rear naked choke in 2016. Khabib Nurmagomedov also submitted the Dubliner in 2018 but the only defeat McGregor counts came at the hands of Poirier earlier this year.

Poirier became the first man to TKO McGregor in MMA with his second-round stoppage win in January, which set up this weekend’s trilogy fight.

Out of McGregor’s 27 professional fights, he has only been the distance on two occasions, beating Diaz in a rematch and also Max Holloway early on in the pair’s UFC careers. The Irishman also doesn’t count the only submission win of his career, which came in 2012.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, UFC, UFC 264