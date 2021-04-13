Conor McGregor receives several offers for UFC 264 after furious exchange with Dustin Poirier

A lot of what Conor McGregor says on social media has to be taken with a pinch of salt but he seemed genuinely furious on Monday.

Conor McGregor insisted that his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier was off after the American revealed that McGregor had not followed through with the $500,000 donation that he pledged to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation ahead of their UFC 257 rematch.

McGregor told Poirier that he would “pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name” after angrily announcing that he would be fighting someone else on July 10, when the rubber match against ‘The Diamond’ was due to take place.

“You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly,” McGregor tweeted. “Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly.

👍 smell ya later pea pic.twitter.com/bez8tNxdTO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

“500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money.

“The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid.”

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, also waded into the war of words and hit out at Poirier for a “low move” after the Irishman’s team reportedly assisted Poirier in his attempts to get a better deal from the UFC.

His team hasn't responded to our emails about anything involving my foundation after they reached out to us originally. All good, Dinner and talk was great but don't get on Twitter and be a tough guy lol. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 12, 2021

Cynical fight fans have speculated that the social media back-and-forth has been fabricated in an attempt to stir up interest in the trilogy fight but it’s unlikely that Poirier would jeopardise his charity’s reputation for a promotion strategy.

Whether or not McGregor vs. Poirier III takes place at UFC 264 remains to be seen but the reboiled bad blood would make it something of an inevitability that the UFC will pull out all the stops to make sure the rubber match comes to fruition at some stage.

Meanwhile, a number of top UFC lightweights have made their availability known for July 10 in the hope of replacing Poirier.

Michael Chandler, who will challenge for the newly-vacant UFC lightweight title next month, is so confident of victory over Charles Oliveira that he has asked the UFC to book him against McGregor at UFC 264.

May 15 and July 10…book it! #backtoback — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 12, 2021

McGregor’s former rival Rafael dos Anjos, who was supposed to fight ‘The Notorious’ at UFC 196, has registered his interest in securing the lucrative bout, five years after it was originally due to take place.

Red panty night? https://t.co/k9U4mP8tWq — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 12, 2021

13th-ranked lightweight Kevin Lee has also thrown his hat in the ring for a chance to replace Poirier but only time will tell who will be standing opposite McGregor on July 10.

Lemme fit in this bih @TheNotoriousMMA @danawhite I can be ready July 10 — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 12, 2021

