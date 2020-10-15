Conor McGregor was left with a take-it-or-leave-it offer from the UFC and, apparently, he’s taken it.

Amid negotiations for a rematch with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor insisted he wanted to compete before 2020 is out and named three dates that suited his schedule – November 21, December 12 and December 19.

UFC President Dana White revealed that contracts had been sent to both McGregor and Poirier – with the latter first to accept – and now ‘The Notorious’ has agreed to the proposed date.

While confirmation of a location has yet to be announced, it looks like we’re going to get McGregor vs. Poirier II in late January and the Irishman remains hopeful of the possibility of Texas’ Cowboy Stadium staging the fight.

McGregor tweeted: “I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

Most of the UFC fights this year have taken place either in Las Vegas or Abu Dhabi, with no fans present due to Covid-19 regulations.

But White is eager to see how things develop before committing to a location for McGregor and Poirier.

McGregor, who knocked Poirier out in the first round six years ago at UFC 178, initially wanted to promote the rematch himself as a charity exhibition bout in Dublin.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion admitted that his desire to face Poirier again stemmed from his hope to get experience against a southpaw before he turns his attention to a return to the boxing ring against Manny Pacquiao next year.

McGregor last competed in January, when he made his long-awaited UFC comeback and stopped Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in just 40 seconds, which turned out to be one of the UFC’s last major events before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

