Conor McGregor trolls Nate Diaz as rival explains what ‘The Notorious’ did wrong at UFC 257

It’s inevitable that Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz will share the Octagon for a third time.

Many, this writer included, felt that the time was right after UFC 257 for the rubber match between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz but they seem to have other plans.

McGregor and his team are apparently determined to immediately complete the trilogy with Dustin Poirier after ‘The Notorious’ was stopped in the main event of UFC 257 last month.

Diaz, meanwhile, is reportedly in talks for a return to the Octagon and he too has his sights set on Poirier although the Stockton fighter has no interest in returning to the UFC’s lightweight division.

Charles Oliveira has also caught Diaz’s eye as a potential opponent for his comeback but, again, Diaz wants his next fight to take place at welterweight or perhaps a catchweight of 165lbs.

In a rare interview this week, Diaz gave Ariel Helwani his opinion on Poirier vs. McGregor II and explained what the Irishman did wrong in Abu Dhabi.

“He was landing all good shots on Dustin, dropping combos on him. I think he was pushing the pace too hard like he had it in the bag,” Diaz told ESPN.

“He fucked up! He should have slowed it down but this happened because he doesn’t want to be in there. He’s anxious for the kill and wants out.

“He should have slowed it down a little bit but he didn’t. He pushed the pace and he got caught slipping. The leg kicks were a factor but, come on, you were fucked up the whole time. That’s what I think of that fight.”

Unbeknownst to Diaz, McGregor was watching the interview from home and he took the opportunity to troll his American rival.

McGregor mocked Diaz’s choice of chair and clearly got a great kick out of Diaz’s appearance.

It’s understood that the UFC is targeting a lightweight title fight in May, although the two fighters involved in the bout have yet to be confirmed.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t be defending his 155lbs title as the undefeated Russian appears content to remain retired.

