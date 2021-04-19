Despite having different opponents to prepare for this summer, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz continue to take aim at one another on social media.

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III seems to be something of an inevitability at some stage in the future and while the most recent meeting of the rivals ended in respectful embraces, there is no shortage of hostility between the two.

On Sunday, McGregor took to social media to voice his frustration about the lack of announcements on fighters testing positive for USADA-prohibited substances.

“How come the public isn’t told about positive tests anymore?” McGregor wrote in a tweet directed at UFC Senior VP of Athlete Health and Performance, Jeff Novitzky.

Usada tested me right before this. Blood and urine. That’s twice this week. I don’t blame them, I’m a animal. What irks me tho is there is never an announcement of athletes caught anymore? This means –

1. They can keep it quiet.

2. Tainted supplement bullshit excuses are accepted pic.twitter.com/6Vqii96Z4o — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

“How after the Nate Diaz steroid debacle, where he produced his own nutrition companies tainted multivitamin, was instantly cleared prior to a mega money fight, are we now in the dark on test results?”

McGregor went on to accuse Diaz of using steroids, despite the Stockton fighter’s vehement anti-doping stance throughout his career.

“Everybody’s on steroids” – Steroid user Nathan Diaz — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

Never one to shy away from a fight, Diaz mocked McGregor for failing to display the results of his FAST programme in the Octagon and vowed to create a conditioning system of his own to rival the Irishman’s.

Diaz Slow has a nice ring to it 😂😂😂 Go gettem champ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 18, 2021

Diaz will return to the cage next month for a welterweight clash with Leon Edwards while McGregor is in the process of training for his rubber match against Dustin Poirier on July 10.

Depending on the outcome of the pair’s upcoming bouts, the trilogy fight between McGregor and Diaz could well come to fruition in the near future.

Diaz was the first man to beat McGregor in the UFC when he stepped in on short notice to submit ‘The Notorious’ at UFC 196 before the Dubliner claimed vengeance five months later with a majority decision win at UFC 202.

