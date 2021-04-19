Close sidebar

Conor McGregor accuses Nate Diaz of steroid use, sparking furious social media exchange

by Darragh Murphy
Conor McGregor

Despite having different opponents to prepare for this summer, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz continue to take aim at one another on social media.

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III seems to be something of an inevitability at some stage in the future and while the most recent meeting of the rivals ended in respectful embraces, there is no shortage of hostility between the two.

On Sunday, McGregor took to social media to voice his frustration about the lack of announcements on fighters testing positive for USADA-prohibited substances.

“How come the public isn’t told about positive tests anymore?” McGregor wrote in a tweet directed at UFC Senior VP of Athlete Health and Performance, Jeff Novitzky.

“How after the Nate Diaz steroid debacle, where he produced his own nutrition companies tainted multivitamin, was instantly cleared prior to a mega money fight, are we now in the dark on test results?”

McGregor went on to accuse Diaz of using steroids, despite the Stockton fighter’s vehement anti-doping stance throughout his career.

Never one to shy away from a fight, Diaz mocked McGregor for failing to display the results of his FAST programme in the Octagon and vowed to create a conditioning system of his own to rival the Irishman’s.

Diaz will return to the cage next month for a welterweight clash with Leon Edwards while McGregor is in the process of training for his rubber match against Dustin Poirier on July 10.

Depending on the outcome of the pair’s upcoming bouts, the trilogy fight between McGregor and Diaz could well come to fruition in the near future.

Diaz was the first man to beat McGregor in the UFC when he stepped in on short notice to submit ‘The Notorious’ at UFC 196 before the Dubliner claimed vengeance five months later with a majority decision win at UFC 202.

Read More About: , ,

Related posts

UFC veteran questions Ben Askren following defeat to Jake Paul

Jake Paul believes Conor McGregor fight is a lot closer than anyone thinks

Nate Diaz responds to Conor McGregor’s latest request for custom UFC belt