Everything that was said in expletive-laden exchange between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz reignited their rivalry in a big way on Wednesday, when the pair spent the majority of the day going back-and-forth on social media.

Reacting to the announcement that Nate Diaz will be sharing the Octagon with Leon Edwards next month, Conor McGregor went on a rant about his long-time rival.

McGregor cast his mind back to a previous press conference with Diaz, when ‘The Notorious’ called for the establishment of a McGregor belt.

I I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. pic.twitter.com/bGSRBhRwAa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

Or yellow gold and emeralds possibly. Might be nice also.

I’m open to design suggestions.

Let’s link up @ufc #TheMcGregorBelt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

When one follower suggested that it was ironic that the UFC matched Diaz up with Jorge Masvidal for the symbolic BMF belt in 2019, it prompted the below response from the Irishman.

“Isn’t that crazy!” McGregor tweeted. “Who’s the real bad motherfucker anyway ?

“Went up two weight divisions on a weeks notice to fight him for that fight. No hesitation. Straight onto my jet. In thru the side door. Surprise, surprise.”

‘The Notorious’ then turned his attention to a comment from Diaz about partying on a yacht ahead of the rivals’ first fight at UFC 196, when Diaz recorded an upset submission win over the Dubliner.

What yacht was nate on in Cabo that time ? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

You can’t just go around calling regular boats, yachts.

The rhetoric spread around in this business is disgraceful at times. “Nate was partying on a yacht in Cabo”

I demand to see this “yacht”

He was fighting for 20k at that exact time. 20k show. 20k win was his exact purse. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

“He was partying on a yacht in Cabo” pic.twitter.com/XcmV4HSG9b — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

You be partied under the table as well ya fat skinny tick pic.twitter.com/aTnsYxaekP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

That’s when Diaz broke his silence and waded into the Twitter exchange.

I do it myself

They give u a booster seat

Salty asss bitch 👋 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

Remember when you never got this back and tried to carry on with your life real martial artist learn where they fucked up .. pic.twitter.com/NC0EZEPY3O — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

Talk then turned to a 2010 fight which saw Diaz, who had previously fought at 155lbs, move up to welterweight for a short-notice clash with Rory Markham.

McGregor was unimpressed and claimed that he’d never even heard of Markham.

Who went up two weight classes in half a day notice no hesitation and not promotion about it just did it cause I ain’t no bitch how’s that Conor fuck u

Whatever u think u did already been done by a real G

Try not to get finished agaaaain pic.twitter.com/eA5zK7Ffp3 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

What in the Facebook prelims is this shit ? Who the fuck is Rory Mark ham ? 177? 😂😂😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

And don’t worry on my next fight bro. You and your face know what I’m like when I go again with it. pic.twitter.com/2XsSEOdTax — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

Diaz then mocked McGregor for his January defeat to Dustin Poirier and boasted that he’d slapped former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who memorably beat ‘The Notorious’ in 2018.

But McGregor hit back and reminded Diaz of the time that he and his team attacked the team bus that was carrying Nurmagomedov and his team in Brooklyn.

I forget nothing bro and you’ll see that soon enough. And don’t talk to me about a little slap in a scuffle I had them all trapped thinking they were dead. You’re the king of nothing. You couldn’t even win your own belt they made for you, let alone any other. pic.twitter.com/X9LiMQLbEr — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

There wasn’t much eloquence when it came to the next volley…

Ye. On big tits — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

The final word (so far) went to Diaz, who brought the exchange full circle by taunting McGregor’s recent defeats and suggested that the UFC should put a “leprechaun face” on his requested belt.

Ufc can call it the

I get my ass beat then choked out every other fight championship belt They can make it yellow gold or rose gold with rubies a diamond ? Let’s link Ufc open for suggestions maybe put a leprechaun face on there pic.twitter.com/CtBxYd1xXo — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

It seems like something of an inevitability that McGregor and Diaz will share the Octagon for a third time before too long as each fighter has a win over the other and it’s clear that there’s still no love lost between the two.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, nate diaz, UFC