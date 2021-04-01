Close sidebar

Everything that was said in expletive-laden exchange between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz

by Darragh Murphy
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz reignited their rivalry in a big way on Wednesday, when the pair spent the majority of the day going back-and-forth on social media.

Reacting to the announcement that Nate Diaz will be sharing the Octagon with Leon Edwards next month, Conor McGregor went on a rant about his long-time rival.

McGregor cast his mind back to a previous press conference with Diaz, when ‘The Notorious’ called for the establishment of a McGregor belt.

When one follower suggested that it was ironic that the UFC matched Diaz up with Jorge Masvidal for the symbolic BMF belt in 2019, it prompted the below response from the Irishman.

“Isn’t that crazy!” McGregor tweeted. “Who’s the real bad motherfucker anyway ?

“Went up two weight divisions on a weeks notice to fight him for that fight. No hesitation. Straight onto my jet. In thru the side door. Surprise, surprise.”

‘The Notorious’ then turned his attention to a comment from Diaz about partying on a yacht ahead of the rivals’ first fight at UFC 196, when Diaz recorded an upset submission win over the Dubliner.

That’s when Diaz broke his silence and waded into the Twitter exchange.

Talk then turned to a 2010 fight which saw Diaz, who had previously fought at 155lbs, move up to welterweight for a short-notice clash with Rory Markham.

McGregor was unimpressed and claimed that he’d never even heard of Markham.

Diaz then mocked McGregor for his January defeat to Dustin Poirier and boasted that he’d slapped former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who memorably beat ‘The Notorious’ in 2018.

But McGregor hit back and reminded Diaz of the time that he and his team attacked the team bus that was carrying Nurmagomedov and his team in Brooklyn.

There wasn’t much eloquence when it came to the next volley…

The final word (so far) went to Diaz, who brought the exchange full circle by taunting McGregor’s recent defeats and suggested that the UFC should put a “leprechaun face” on his requested belt.

It seems like something of an inevitability that McGregor and Diaz will share the Octagon for a third time before too long as each fighter has a win over the other and it’s clear that there’s still no love lost between the two.

