Conor McGregor makes ‘Mystic Mac’ prediction for UFC 257 rematch with Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor is predicting an improvement on his first meeting with Dustin Poirier when the pair share the Octagon for the second time later this month.

Seven years ago, in what was Conor McGregor’s first fight in Las Vegas, ‘The Notorious’ needed just over 100 seconds to finish Dustin Poirier on the UFC 178 main card.

Both fighters have developed into superstars since that bout and when they meet again – this time 10lbs heavier at lightweight – McGregor is expecting the knockout to come even earlier.

Delivering his traditional ‘Mystic Mac’ prediction, the Irishman revealed his expectation of a very short night’s work in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23.

“I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter,” McGregor said in a snippet from the UFC 257 countdown show. “He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds.”

Poirier, on the other hand, is hoping that he can drag the Dubliner into deep waters.

‘The Diamond’ recently revealed that his gameplan involves testing McGregor’s will to win by bloodying him up early, although he expects to shed some blood himself.

“I didn’t even get to fight [the first time],” Poirier said on the Theo Von podcast, This Past Weekend. “The fight hadn’t even blossomed but that’s fighting. Anything can happen under those lights.

“If you’re talking about game-planning, what I want for us to both be dripping blood and hurting and suffering early in the fight. Then we can find out who’s a real fighter. That’s what I want.

“I want to be bleeding with a minute off the first round clock. I want both of us to be bleeding and really have to dig down and see who’s the better fighter. See who really wants to be in there.

“Because I don’t have a safety net. I want to be in there, and I know that, and I’d like to find out if he does. And that’s uncomfortable.

“I’m not looking forward to getting busted open but if we can get to that point where both of us are tired and bleeding, then we can see who has more grit and more want, and I think I win that fight ten out of ten times.”

