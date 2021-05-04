‘Doesn’t deserve Conor McGregor money’ – Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones’ demands

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Jon Jones warrants the kind of payday that Conor McGregor does in the UFC.

Jon Jones recently parted company with his long-time management company as he continues to be linked with a shot at the heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou but money appears to be the main stumbling block in making Ngannou vs. Jones a reality.

Jones, who relinquished his light heavyweight title last year, has disputed the claims of UFC President Dana White that ‘Bones’ was demanding a guaranteed $30 million to fight Ngannou for the heavyweight crown.

I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or… — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 23, 2021

Former rival Daniel Cormier gave his opinion on what Jones is worth to the UFC and dismissed suggestions that Jones should be earning the same amount as Conor McGregor.

“I think he does deserve a large number,” Cormier said of Jones on ESPN. “I don’t believe, if Conor McGregor – and I don’t know what Conor makes – but I’ve heard Conor makes $15 million just to show up and then he gets all the pay-per-view.

“If Conor makes $15 million to show up, Jones shouldn’t make what Conor McGregor makes. If Conor McGregor makes something in that range, Jones shouldn’t make what Conor McGregor makes. It should be a tier beneath that.”

Cormier, who was beaten twice by Jones in the Octagon, explained a more realistic pay grade that Jones should expect for a potential clash with Ngannou.

‘DC’ claimed that Jones would justify a similar purse to Cormier’s training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov but couldn’t quite warrant a McGregor fee.

“Does Jon Jones make what Khabib makes? If Khabib makes $8 million to $10 million, yes,” Cormier continued. “But I don’t believe he should make what Conor McGregor makes.

“I do believe that with Conor McGregor, there should be a difference in the pay scale because of what he has meant to the company. But in the $8 million to $10 million range? I think that works.

“I believe with 100 per cent certainty, they would give him [Jones] $10 million to show up and fight Francis Ngannou. I believe that. $15 million -$20 million, like Conor? I don’t believe that.

“And that’s him getting his money! Because he’s never made $10 million before to show. He said he makes $5 million, right? So if he makes $5 million, then you’re doubling what he makes to go and fight Francis.”

