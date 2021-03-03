Conor McGregor takes to social media after Michael Bisping bumps into Luke Rockhold

Share and Enjoy !

Conor McGregor is dipping his toe back into social media as he joked about a potential third fight between Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold.

Michael Bisping revealed he bumped into a familiar face as he crossed paths with former rival Luke Rockhold at a California gym on Tuesday.

Having been part of bad blood-fuelled feud in the past, it was all smiles between Bisping and Rockhold this week but Conor McGregor wanted to know when we’d see the completion of the trilogy between the former UFC middleweight champions.

where’s the trilogy what’s up Mckenzie — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 3, 2021

“Where’s the trilogy what’s up Mckenzie?” McGregor tweeted, referencing UFC strawweight fighter Mackenzie Dern, who was training with her boxing coach Jason Parillo in the clip.

The relationship between McGregor and Bisping has had its fair share of ups and downs over the years, with ‘The Notorious’ referring to Bisping as a “one-eyed fighter” just last year.

More recently, Bisping admitted that he wasn’t buying McGregor’s explanation for his TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

The Irishman put his loss down to inactivity but Bisping insisted that it was much more a case of McGregor’s poor conditioning than ring rust.

“What I saw here was Conor’s lack of conditioning once again rearing its ugly head,” Bisping said. “I hate to say it. Dustin Poirier had the perfect game plan — go in clinch, try and take him down — and he did that perfectly.

“At the start of the fight, Conor looked sharp. He looked like the usual Conor. Landing the left hand, looking confident, going forward, but then when you make somebody wrestle that isn’t used to it, that has a history of getting tired, that’s what we saw.

“We saw the facial expression change. We saw the confidence change and then as the tide started to turn, Dustin Poirier saw the opening, put him to sleep. Just a tremendous night for Dustin Poirier.

“While the stakes were high and Dustin was having success, he was leaving openings that in the past I feel McGregor would have taken advantage of. But as I said, he was starting to get a little tired and we saw what happened.”

