Conor McGregor potentially facing lengthy medical suspension after UFC 257

Conor McGregor will have to be cleared by an X-ray or face six months out of the Octagon after his defeat to UFC 257.

The list of medical suspensions for fighters competing at UFC 257 was released early on Tuesday morning and it confirmed that Conor McGregor would require a negative X-ray result on his right tibia/fibula in order to return sooner than 180 days from the time of his defeat to Dustin Poirier.

The minimum suspension for McGregor is 45 days while he will not be allowed to engage in any contact training for 30 days due to the second-round TKO in Abu Dhabi according to the official list of medical suspensions on MixedMartialArts.com.

While McGregor was stopped by punches for the first time in his mixed martial arts career, ‘The Notorious’ insisted after the fight that it was the precise and devastating calf kicks of Poirier that rendered him unable to continue.

“My leg is completely dead and even though I felt like I was checking them, it was just sinking into the muscle at the front of the leg and it was very badly compromised. It’s like an American football in my suit at the minute,” McGregor said in his post-fight press conference.

“It is what it is. Dustin fought a hell of a fight, engaged in the takedown attempt and I thought I did well when I got up and turned him.

“I was thinking in my head in the second round to tie up with him because I was better in the clinch but too little, too late. The leg was compromised and I didn’t adjust. Fair play to Dustin.”

McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh insists that there is no bone damage to his fighter’s leg and that the calf swelling will go down within two weeks.

Kavanagh has targeted May as a potential return date for McGregor, identifying the completion of the trilogy with Poirier as the ideal fight for ‘The Notorious’.

Poirier escaped with a seven-day medical suspension for mandatory rest.

