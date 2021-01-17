Conor McGregor saw the funny side of Max Holloway’s mid-fight boast

Max Holloway pretty much entered the matrix on Saturday night but it appears that Conor McGregor disagrees with his former opponent’s mid-fight boast.

Headlining the first UFC card of 2021, Max Holloway put on a striking clinic against Calvin Kattar and earned one of the most lopsided victories in the promotion’s history of five-round main events.

The judges in Abu Dhabi scored the featherweight main event 50-43, 50-43 and 50-42 in favour of Holloway, who looked like the best version of himself as he battered Kattar over 25 minutes.

The fight could have and perhaps should have been stopped on multiple occasions but Kattar saw the fifth round, which is when Holloway really began enjoying himself.

Feeling confident enough to turn and address the commentators, Holloway was just too good for his opponent and displayed incredible head movement as he avoided Kattar’s shots before the Hawaiian proudly proclaimed himself the best boxer in the UFC.

Conor McGregor, who defeated ‘Blessed’ in 2013, saw the funny side of that boast and will be hoping that he can prove Holloway wrong when ‘The Notorious’ gets the opportunity to showcase his hands next weekend.

McGregor headlines UFC 257 next Saturday night, when he will rematch Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi.

Dana White will have his fingers firmly crossed that the next six days go smoothly for McGregor and Poirier but the UFC President has backed the Irishman to accept a short-notice change of opponent if it comes to it.

And Holloway plans to stick around just in case next Saturday’s card needs someone to step up to lightweight and close out international fight week in style.

“All I’ve got to say is there is a big, big fight next week – Dustin Poirier against Conor McGregor – and guess what, your boy is staying all the way through the week,” Holloway said in his post-fight press conference.

“If anything happens, Dana knows my number and he can hit me up.”

