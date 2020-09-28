 Close sidebar

Conor McGregor responds to accusation of breaking “man code” by Dana White

by Darragh Murphy

Conor McGregor has hit back at Dana White after the UFC president slammed him for sharing a number of private messages between the pair.

Before revealing his plans to return to the boxing ring for a clash with Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor released a series of direct messages with Dana White on Instagram.

The content of the messages centred around the Irishman’s hopes for his 2020 season, with McGregor expressing an interest in competing in Los Angeles in May before sharing the Octagon with Diego Sanchez in Dublin five months later.

White was not happy that his private discussion with McGregor was made public without his permission, with the UFC boss telling reporters that “this is some man code stuff, you know? It’s just something you don’t do. It’s one of the dirtiest things you can do.”

McGregor was not prepared to apologise for his social media activity, however, as the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion responded by accusing his boss of lying about him.

Conor McGregor

McGregor insisted he was open to fighting Justin Gaethje in May, despite suggestions that he turned down the bout, and ‘The Notorious’ took aim at White for being dishonest.

McGregor tweeted: “Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in. Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there. Stop lying.”

Gaethje inserted himself in the conversation with a tweet of his own but it wouldn’t be surprising if Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, played some role in posting the below.

READ NEXT – Quiz: How well do you know your UFC nicknames?

Read More About: , ,

Related posts

Pundit Arena Daily Sports Brainteaser Challenge – Day 127

Alisson explains why he never shouts at Liverpool defenders

Conor McGregor still interested in Diego Sanchez fight despite UFC 253 performance