Conor McGregor revealed some of his plans for the future, as well as his opinion on some of his rivals, during a Twitter Q&A session on Sunday evening.

Naming former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson as the most underrated fighter on the UFC roster, Conor McGregor also had his say on fierce rivals Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz.

When asked who his toughest opponent was, McGregor revealed that it was Diaz, rather than Nurmagomedov.

“Excellent fighter!” McGregor said of Diaz. “The trilogy will be of epic proportions when it goes down.

Nate Diaz. The west coast zombie 🧟‍♂️ https://t.co/V1Mo0IYKGJ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

“Nathan, and his fighting styles, are never far from my thoughts throughout my own practices.

“When it happens, I’m ready.”

It’s reported that McGregor has officially put pen to paper on his UFC return, agreeing to a January rematch with Dustin Poirier.

I will aim to not only improve on the time I beat him in previously, but the shot I slept him with also!

Poirier is a hell of a fighter, but I’m McGregor. https://t.co/5qTGuK59JU — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

While it was initially suggested that McGregor vs. Poirier II would be taking place at welterweight, UFC President Dana White pushed for the bout to take place at 155lbs.

McGregor seems to have agreed to that request and explained his plans for the future in terms of weight divisions.

‘The Notorious’ will spend 2021 competing at lightweight but he hinted that he will return to welterweight at some stage in the future.

“I will commit to the 155lb division for 2021 however. Some great matchups to be had here, as well as unfinished business,” McGregor explained.

“I will show the world once again who I am, and what I’m about. Trust that!

“170 is in my thoughts also however. You know me for doubling up.”

