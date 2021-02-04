Conor McGregor explains why he deserved to get his leg battered by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Conor McGregor is looking forward to figuring out how to avoid the rematch-defining calf kicks that earned Dustin Poirier the victory at UFC 257 two weeks ago.

With the rivalry standing at 1-1 – and finishes for both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier – many believe that a rubber match is one that makes sense next for the pair.

McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh is certainly eager to see the trilogy completed this summer and he has vowed to address the technical issues identified at UFC 257.

McGregor admitted that he is still feeling the effects of Poirier’s precise kicks to the Irishman’s lead leg, which ultimately set up the finish courtesy of the punches of ‘The Diamond.’

Poirier has not yet been contacted by the UFC with a bout offer, although it’s expected that he will be fighting for the 155lbs title next as a Khabib Nurmagomedov comeback looks increasingly unlikely.

McGregor spent the days after the UFC 257 main event recovering in Dubai and he has now found time to reflect on the defeat, his second in his last three outings.

Celebrating some highlights from his rematch with Poirier, McGregor claimed that it served him right to have his leg kicked so frequently because it was he who selected Poirier as an opponent in an attempt to prepare for a return to the boxing ring against Manny Pacquiao.

“I enjoyed racking up some more time inside the famed UFC Octagon. 40 seconds in three years is all I’d had up to this bout,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “I was savouring every second and enjoying my work.

“A little single-disciplined in my approach and stance with mostly boxing. It’s what I get for picking this bout and opponent as a precursor to a boxing match against Pacman.

“I deserved to get the legs kicked off me going in with this thinking. This is not the game to play around with.

“Besides this, my shots where sharp and I was in full control. Albeit the leg attacks where building up on me throughout the course. 18 in total thrown at me, with the final one buckling my leg fully, that was that. The peroneal nerve compromised. Fascinating! First time to experience it. Then a tremendous finishing flurry by my opponent. Hats off! A well fought fight by ‘The Diamond.’

“One a piece now with a Trilogy bout for all the marbles! Wow! Exciting! Not a trilogy I was expecting, nor the tactical affair I was anticipating, but I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t meant to be. This is exactly how this was always meant to be!”

