Conor McGregor addresses lawsuit during UFC 257 pre-fight press conference

Conor McGregor has dismissed the recent lawsuit filed against him ahead of his return to the Octagon.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Conor McGregor was being sued in a multi-million euro personal injury lawsuit stemming from events alleged to have taken place in 2018.

Independent.ie was first to break the news that McGregor was subject of a lawsuit, the details of which cannot be disclosed for legal reasons.

McGregor is due to headline UFC 257 on Saturday night, in a rematch of his 2014 clash with Dustin Poirier, and the Irishman has rejected suggestions that the latest legal trouble has affected his focus ahead of fight night.

“You know it’s old news,” McGregor said at the pre-fight press conference.

“It was investigated thoroughly over the course of two long years and I was cleared of any wrongdoing and that’s it!

“I’ve so much positivity in my life and I’ve got a great challenge ahead of me on Saturday night and I’m very excited to get in because I’ve put in an immense of work to get my frame correct at 155lbs, to get my conditioning right and I want to answer questions here.

“I hope Dustin can bring it to me and we can have a good fight.”

The women suing McGregor are represented by Coleman Legal Partners, a firm that specialises in personal injury, but partner David Coleman could not comment further on the served proceedings.

McGregor’s spokesperson Karen Kessler insisted that the Dubliner would dispute any allegations against him.

She said: “After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardaí which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses’ statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected. The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail.”

