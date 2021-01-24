Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s post-fight tweet

Conor McGregor has challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to the Octagon after the undefeated Russian’s tweet in response to the UFC 257 main event.

Dustin Poirier exacted revenge against Conor McGregor with a second-round knockout victory, seven years after ‘The Notorious’ stopped Poirier in Las Vegas.

The first person who spoke to UFC President Dana White after Saturday’s fight card was none other than lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who reportedly reiterated his desire to remain retired despite impressive victories for Poirier and Michael Chandler at UFC 257.

While fighting isn’t in Nurmagomedov’s plans, there seems to be no end to his rivalry with McGregor as a tweet appeared on Nurmagomedov’s feed which seemed to question McGregor’s preparations for the Poirier fight.

This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021

The above post from Nurmagomedov was brought up in McGregor’s post-fight press conference, with the Irishman dismissive of his rival’s opinion.

“My team has been the team since day one. I’ve not changed any team,” McGregor said. “It is what it is. Respect the athletes!

“That’s the character of the man, for sure, behind the mask.

“What does he want to do? Does he want to come back or no because he’s not throwing any leg kicks!

“I got up off the ground against Dustin, I turned Dustin. Look at little pockets of that sequence in his fights! Like I say, styles make fights.

“Every fight is a different fight. That’s why all this prestige and all that that people try to hold on to, I don’t hold on to that – whether someone has multiple wins or multiple losses – every fight between every man is different and Dustin’s style just played into it today and he has the durability, experience and that leg kick in his arsenal now.

“I’ll adjust and keep going but if Khabib wants to have his disrespectful comments, come back and let’s go again, my man! I’m here for it.

“That’s fighting talk! So if you’re coming back, come back. You try and do it!”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, khabib nurmagomedov, UFC, UFC 257