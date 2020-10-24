Conor McGregor has seemingly agreed to put an end to his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov after the latter’s retirement on Saturday night.

After submitting Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254, a visibly emotional Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from mixed martial arts at the age of 32 and with a perfect professional record of 29-0.

Competing for the first time since the tragic death of his father earlier this year, Nurmagomedov was at his dominant best as he choked Gaethje unconscious in the second round in Abu Dhabi.

With Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje being the biggest fight of the year, the eyes of the world were on the Octagon on Fight Island and Conor McGregor was one such viewer.

McGregor, arguably Nurmagomedov’s fiercest rival, responded almost immediately with a classy message to the undefeated Russian, who bows out with a remarkable legacy intact.

“Good performance,” McGregor complimented Nurmagomedov. “I will carry on.

Good performance @TeamKhabib.

Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.

Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

McGregor was reportedly eager to secure a rematch with Nurmagomedov after ‘The Eagle’ submitted him in the fourth round two years ago.

The Irishman is set to fight Dustin Poirier in January and while there were initial reports that the rematch would take place at welterweight, UFC President Dana White rejected those suggestions.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov arguably shared the most hate-filled feud in mixed martial arts history and it featured everything from bus attacks in Brooklyn to post-fight brawls in Las Vegas.

But with Nurmagomedov determined to keep his word to his mother and leave his gloves hung up for good, it looks like that particular feud is done and dusted.

