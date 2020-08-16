Conor McGregor told how to earn Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov has told Conor McGregor what he has to do to earn a rematch with him.

Having previously dismissed the possibility of sharing the Octagon with Conor McGregor for a second time, Nurmagomedov has now made it very clear that he would welcome the chance to fight ‘The Notorious’ again on one condition.

The UFC lightweight champion has told McGregor to get a victory over Dustin Poirier if he really wants to run it back.

“Let him come back (and) defeat Dustin Poirier, then we will fight with him – no problem,” Nurmagomedov said (via MMA Junkie’s translation).

Nurmagomedov has all but cleaned out the 155lbs division but he will meet one of his toughest challenges yet when he fights interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a unification clash in October.

McGregor insists he is retired but many believe that the Irishman is simply biding his time and increasing his value before ultimately making a lucrative comeback.

Not even UFC President Dana White can explain why McGregor remains in the UFC rankings while former flyweight and bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo, who retired just weeks before the Dubliner, isn’t in the rankings.

“That’s a very good point. I don’t know the answer to this,” White admitted during a recent interview with The Schmo.

“But Cejudo probably dropped out of the USADA [United States Anti-Doping Agency] testing pool and Conor is still in it.”

McGregor is currently ranked fourth in the UFC lightweight division but announced in June that there is nothing that excites him in terms of potential opponents.

He told ESPN earlier this summer: “All this waiting around – there’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, khabib nurmagomedov, UFC