Conor McGregor mocks Khabib Nurmagomedov’s power after retirement

Dana White may have admitted defeat in his attempts to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight again but Conor McGregor simply won’t let the rivalry go.

When it was confirmed earlier this week that Khabib Nurmagomedov would not be going back on his retirement announcement last October, Conor McGregor fired a parting shot at his fiercest rival.

McGregor took to Instagram to suggest that he made Nurmagomedov into a pay-per-view star and reiterated his doubts about the undefeated Russian’s ability to properly cut to 155lbs.

Days after Nurmagomedov’s retirement decision was accepted by the UFC, McGregor has come back with another dig at ‘The Eagle.’

On Sunday morning, McGregor criticised Nurmagomedov’s power by tweeting about his foe’s finishing record.

“8 ko/tko across 30 fights = zero power,” McGregor wrote. “Don’t forget it teddy bear.”

8 ko/tko across 30 fights = zero power.

Don’t forget it teddy bear. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 21, 2021

McGregor was, of course, dropped by Nurmagomedov when they shared the Octagon with one another in 2018 and the Irishman was one of 11 opponents to submit to ‘The Eagle’ throughout his mixed martial arts career.

Nurmagomedov hangs up his gloves with a perfect professional record of 29-0 and while it had been suggested that he could be tempted to return with the offer of a lucrative rematch against McGregor, his mind has been made up.

The now-vacant UFC lightweight title will find a new home on May 15, when Charles Oliveira and promotional newcomer Michael Chandler headline UFC 262.

As for McGregor, he’s understood to be in talks for a rubber match with Dustin Poirier this summer and he has his sights setting on reclaiming the 155lbs title in the near future.

The 155lb World Champion. Book it! pic.twitter.com/On4akcHrB0 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 20, 2021

McGregor has returned to the UFC’S pound-for-pound rankings after Nurmagomedov’s retirement and a victory over Poirier next time around will likely earn him another title shot as his drawing power remains sky high in spite of his recent record.

July 10 is now looking like the most likely date for McGregor vs. Poirier III although an official announcement has yet to be made.

