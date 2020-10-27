Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s P4P post

Conor McGregor seems pleased enough with his pound-for-pound ranking.

It looks like Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wish will be granted as the undefeated Russian shared a screenshot of what appears to be the new pound-for-pound UFC rankings.

While the UFC has yet to update their official rankings after UFC 254, much debate has raged about who should be considered the pound-for-pound king.

With a parting request as he made his retirement announcement, Nurmagomedov asked that he be made P4P No. 1 in the updated rankings after closing out his career with a perfect record of 29-0.

UFC light heavyweight legend Jon Jones, however, has spent the past two days arguing that he should not be leapfrogged as the top fighter in the world.

On Tuesday, Nurmagomedov took to social media with a photo of him atop the P4P rankings.

“It was work of my life, I never got anything easy, and nothing was given to me because I’m nice guy,” Nurmagomedov wrote in the caption attached to the below image.

“Hard work, hope for Allah and patience, this three ingredient helps me to get successful, and of course, control and advises from my Father, who invested in me a lot of time and work.”

While retirements can be rather fickle in the world of combat sports, Nurmagomedov is unlikely to renege on his announcement for any amount of money.

It means that there will be no rematch with Conor McGregor, who issued a respectful response to Nurmagomedov’s retirement on Saturday night.

It also appears that ‘The Notorious’ has responded to Nurmagomedov’s P4P message as just moments after Nurmagomedov’s social media post, McGregor followed up with the below.

Yes! Double 1 on the pound for pound list! Awesome! #ChampChamp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 27, 2020

McGregor seems to be referring to his place at No. 11 in the P4P rankings, while the Irishman was most recently ranked at No. 4 in the lightweight rankings, moving above Dan Hooker despite the fact that McGregor only has one UFC win in the past four years.

