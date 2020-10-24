Conor McGregor gives prediction for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor has given his take on tonight’s lightweight unification contest between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

In what is the biggest UFC fight of the year so far, Khabib Nurmagomedov will put his undefeated professional record on the line against a very dangerous opponent in interim 155lbs champ Justin Gaethje.

Due to his dominance in his career thus far, Nurmagomedov is deemed favourite by bookmakers although it’s always hard to predict what will happen when Gaethje is in the Octagon and Conor McGregor has explained what he expects to happen in Abu Dhabi.

McGregor, who recently insisted he was winning his UFC 229 clash with Nurmagomedov, admitted that Gaethje’s early threat will be acknowledged by his unbeaten Russian rival.

But while Gaethje’s wrestling pedigree is a factor, McGregor doubts that ‘The Highlight’ has the subsequent grappling necessary to fend off Nurmagomedov’s onslaught.

“Khabib is going to be on the back foot from the bell,” McGregor said, via Punch.MMA.

“Khabib is going to be trembling in there like he always does. He’s the most easily backed-up fighter in the game.

“Gaethje will know this and he will get low on his stance and Gaethje’s style is a style to get in and beat that jab nice and low and while Khabib’s head is up high, come in with a big shot and he could knock him out. He could very, very, very well knock him clean out.

“He’s got good wrestling but does he have grappling with his wrestling? I do not believe so.

“I believe if Khabib gets him down it could be over early in the first. I’d probably favour Khabib.”

