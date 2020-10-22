Conor McGregor has reviewed his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov with a fine-tooth comb.

On several occasions over the past couple of years, Conor McGregor has shared clips from his defeat at UFC 229 and broken down certain moments that may have gone unnoticed by viewers at the time.

The latest instance of this came early on Thursday morning, when McGregor admitted he was proud of an illegal shot he landed on his fiercest rival.

Shortly after the midway point of the second round, Nurmagomedov found himself in side control and was pursuing a kimura on McGregor’s left arm.

With McGregor defending against any attempt from the undefeated Russian to mount him, ‘The Notorious’ crunched a knee into the eye of Nurmagomedov.

The knee into the eye socket was illegal yes, from this position. A beauty tho. Never before seen shot. Like many of my shots.

I use the mount defence leg as a spring board, loading the knee below it. Release and straight to the eye socket. Smashed it in! @joerogan. Hey Dana 😂 pic.twitter.com/qZAcbbuIHS — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 22, 2020

After expressing his satisfaction with the shot, McGregor insisted that it should not be illegal and even went so far as to suggest a far less restrictive rule-set in mixed martial arts.

“This strike should not be illegal. Should actually be enshrined!” McGregor continued.

“Look at him cower his head after it and keep it tucked. Kept honest! Guy is latched onto my arm not letting go. Everything bar biting and gouging should be permitted here. Are we fighting or what are we doing here?”

@JohnMcCarthyMMA what do you think Big John? Should this strike be legalized?

Your pal,

Mr. tasty shots — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 22, 2020

McGregor was ultimately submitted by Nurmagomedov in the fourth round of the UFC lightweight title fight, before all hell broke loose when referee Herb Dean brought an end to the contest.

The Irishman is reportedly eager to earn his shot at a rematch with Nurmagomedov and he will hope to do so if victorious against Dustin Poirier in January.

Nurmagomedov is clearly sick of the ongoing conversation about a potential rematch with McGregor, having shot down a question about the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion earlier this week.

Nurmagomedov, who is solely focused on this weekend’s title defence against Justin Gaethje, reportedly turned down the opportunity to coach opposite McGregor on an upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

