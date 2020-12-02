Conor McGregor taunts Khabib Nurmagomedov in series of now-deleted social media posts

Conor McGregor has taken aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov after the undefeated Russian reiterated that he had no interest in a rematch with either ‘The Notorious’ or his upcoming opponent Dustin Poirier.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts in October with a perfect professional record of 29-0 and it sounds like he intends to stick with his decision.

While UFC President Dana White is of the belief that Nurmagomedov will make one last trip to the Octagon in an attempt to round out his career at 30-0, ‘The Eagle’ insists that he is done.

White recently revealed that he plans to hold talks with Nurmagomedov and the Russian’s long-time manager Ali Abdelaziz posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday hinting at a lucrative clash with former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

GSP 👀👀👀 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 2, 2020

Nurmagomedov, speaking at a press conference promoting Eagles Fighting Championship, predicted that White would offer him a substantial payday to convince him to return.

“First of all, (White) will offer money, I think,” Khabib said, as translated by RT.

“I choked both of them out. There’s no sporting interest there. Both of them tapped. If there’s money. Imagine someone offered you $100 million, [then] that will be a problem. In sporting terms, I don’t see any interest there.”

Conor McGregor clearly got wind of Nurmagomedov’s comments because he soon took to Twitter to taunt his fiercest rival.

After referencing Nick Diaz with the phrase: “Don’t be scared homie!”, McGregor mocked Nurmagomedov and told him that “you can run, but you can’t hide.” The tweets have since been deleted.

McGregor was submitted by Nurmagomedov when they shared the Octagon two years ago but the Irishman remains eager to avenge his most recent defeat and there would be no shortage of bad blood judging by the post-fight brawl.

McGregor returns to the Octagon next month for a rematch with Dustin Poirier and he is also hopeful of a crossover boxing match with Manny Pacquiao at some stage next year.

