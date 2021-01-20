Conor McGregor missed Khabib Nurmagomedov by 30 seconds after arriving at fighter hotel

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov came incredibly close to crossing paths for the first time since their UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

On Monday, Conor McGregor arrived at the fighter hotel ahead of his upcoming rematch with Dustin Poirier and while there is no bad blood between Poirier and ‘The Notorious’, the same can’t be said for the relationship between Khabib Nurmagomedov and his Irish rival.

McGregor had spent the previous week or so in Dubai before arriving in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of this week, where the finishing touches will be put on his preparations for UFC 257.

Nurmagomedov, who is cornering his cousin on Wednesday night, will not be in attendance for McGregor vs. Poirier II this weekend but he came within a whisker of bumping into McGregor on Monday.

UFC commentator and former welterweight fighter, Dan Hardy, was in the hotel lobby when McGregor made his grand arrival with his fiancee and two children.

And the video on Hardy’s YouTube channel shows Nurmagomedov walking through the lobby just moments after McGregor disappeared to his suite.

Despite his retirement announcement last October, Nurmagomedov left the door open for a return to the Octagon when he met with UFC President Dana White last Friday.

Nurmagomedov has challenged McGregor and Poirier – as well as the two men involved in UFC 257’s co-main event, Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker – to do something spectacular at the weekend and convince the undefeated Russian to come back for one final fight.

McGregor has accused Nurmagomedov of retiring in order to avoid a rematch with him and went so far as to say a second clash with ‘The Eagle’ would be an easier prospect than his upcoming rematch with Poirier.

“I’ll tell you what, this will be an easy rematch for me this weekend, but it won’t be my easiest rematch,” McGregor told TSN.

“When I get that rematch against Khabib, it will be an easy rematch, and I guarantee this.

“If he wants to continue running, that is no problem I will eliminate the rest of them.”

