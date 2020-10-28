Conor McGregor takes issue with thread on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s achievements

Conor McGregor is a stickler for detail and he made that clear as he questioned some achievements of Khabib Nurmagomedov following the retirement of his fierce rival.

A hardcore fan of mixed martial arts before he took the sport by storm, Conor McGregor took issue with some facts reported on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s career after UFC 254.

After choking Justin Gaethje unconscious on Saturday night, Nurmagomedov retired with a perfect career of 29-0 and McGregor responded to his foe’s decision with a classy social media post.

While hopeful of a rematch with Nurmagomedov at some point, McGregor is now likely due to take part in something of a four-man tournament to decide the next lightweight champion – along with Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson and Gaethje.

As tributes continue to flood in for Nurmagomedov, his accomplishments have been called into question by ‘The Notorious’.

One journalist, Mike Bohn, posted a series of Nurmagomedov’s achievements in the Octagon but McGregor was not happy about some of the facts.

Disputing the suggestion that Andrei Arlovski was the first Russian-born UFC champion, McGregor gave his list of UFC champs from various nations.

Rushed work Michael. Andre’s Belorussian, and the reason the Belarus flag is on the newly designed belt. Along with 7 other countries of the first Champion winners. Oleg Taktarov is the other Russian winner you seek. Although in tournament format it was without an official belt. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 26, 2020

McGregor continued: “The first official UFC belt was presented at, yes you guessed it, UFC Twelve. Mark Coleman the winner, ensuring America’s flag on today’s new belt design.

“Alongside Netherlands,Bas. Canada,Carlos. Belarus,Andre. Brazil,Bustamante. Poland,Joanna. England,Michael. Ireland,Conor.”

McGregor also hit out at a number of the stats compiled in Bohn’s list, hinting that some praise for Nurmagomedov is perhaps unwarranted.

“Also… the rest of those stats are garbage,” McGregor wrote.

“Multiple tied seconds, most takedowns in a division bar someone else, etc etc. It’s a garbage list full of overstretched accomplishments.”

Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round of the UFC 229 main event two years ago, after which a furious brawl broke out between the rivals’ camps.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, khabib nurmagomedov, UFC