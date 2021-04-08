Conor McGregor calls out UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for copying him

Conor McGregor has accused UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman of copying his gimmick.

On his rise to the top of the UFC’s 170lbs division, Usman was never the most vocal of characters but that has changed in recent years, since ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ captured the promotion’s welterweight title.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, was the exact opposite and he took full advantage every time a microphone was put in front of his mouth throughout his meteoric rise.

McGregor has now taken umbrage with something Usman said ahead of his upcoming title defence against Jorge Masvidal as ‘The Notorious’ called out Usman for ripping his persona off.

“Does he bring a little more eyes? Absolutely. I don’t take that away from him,” Usman said of Masvidal on ESPN. “I’m proud of him for everything that he’s done. Absolutely proud of him. And respect in that aspect.

“But, let’s be honest, I have what everybody wants. It’s green panty night when you fight me.

“He’s not getting the pay-per-views and stuff like that on his own. He has to fight me. Is he the biggest name in the division out of all these guys? Absolutely. But he’s the first one that I’m lapping right now in the division.”

Usman was referencing McGregor’s famous “red panty night” line from a 2015 press conference featuring the biggest names on the UFC roster.

Am I tripping or is this jackass always at this? Everything I say. https://t.co/YepbdAW6ut — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 7, 2021

McGregor keeps a close eye on his peers’ interviews and the Irishman is of the opinion that Usman has repeated his shtick on too many occasions.

McGregor has flirted with the idea of pursuing a title fight at 170lbs in the past but it appears that lightweight is in his foreseeable future as ‘The Notorious’ will share the Octagon with Dustin Poirier for a third time this summer, with a victory likely setting up a 155lbs title fight against the winner of Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira.

But the Dubliner has already sowed the seeds for a potential clash with Usman in the future…

