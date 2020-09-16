John Kavanagh posts about Conor McGregor after this week’s social media activity

John Kavanagh has seemingly thrown his support behind Conor McGregor after his fighter’s social media activity in recent days.

Reports in France over the weekend stated that Conor McGregor had been arrested in Corsica for alleged attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure.

McGregor, via his representatives, has vigorously denied any allegations of misconduct and he has spent the last couple of days defending himself on social media.

The former two-weight UFC champion worried fans on Monday with replies to criticism on Twitter, one of which saw McGregor say “I can’t go on like this man. I am crushed here.”

The fact that McGregor referenced suicide in a separate, now-deleted tweet left many fans concerned about his mental health but the 32-year-old issued a lengthy statement on his personal Facebook page on Tuesday.

In that post, McGregor vowed: “I will never kill myself no matter how many wish for it” before suggesting that he has been the victim of multiple set-ups throughout his career.

McGregor’s long-time head coach John Kavanagh has not commented specifically on his fighter’s current situation although he did post a supportive photograph to Instagram on Tuesday evening.

Kavanagh shared a photo of him wrapping McGregor’s hands ahead of one of his biggest fights along with the caption: “The Original. The ChampChamp.”

In an interview at the beginning of this year, Kavanagh revealed that he’d drifted apart from McGregor after the 2018 defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov but insisted that the pair were closer than ever ahead of the Irish fighter’s last outing, a first-round knockout victory over Donald Cerrone.

“We drifted a bit. He had a lot going on in his life with his whiskey business and other things going on, and my team was getting busy with a lot of new fighters joining,” Kavanagh told The Mirror in January.

“That was a natural thing that happened but the last couple of months have been fantastic.

“I feel we are tighter now than we have ever been, so I’m feeling good.”

