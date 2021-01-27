Conor McGregor accused of ‘giving up’ against Dustin Poirier by top MMA coach

Conor McGregor has been accused of giving up in the main event of UFC 257 by one of the most accomplished coaches in MMA.

Firas Zahabi, who has trained the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Rory MacDonald, is of the belief that Conor McGregor gave up on the fight when he found himself against the fence in the second round against Dustin Poirier.

Zahabi explained that McGregor, who struggled with the leg kicks of his opponent, simply does not possess the kind of mental toughness that Poirier does in his breakdown of the UFC 257 headliner on his YouTube channel.

While he acknowledged that McGregor has a lot of heart, Zahabi confidently claimed that Poirier has more and the Tristar Gym founder insisted that ‘The Notorious’ quit on the fight.

“In the second round, when McGregor was getting hit along the fence. I found it strange that he wasn’t — it seemed like he had already gave up on the fight,” Zahabi said.

“Before he hit the canvas, I felt like he had given up on the fight, because things were getting tough.

“The fight was getting tough. His left hand didn’t work, and he’s not used to that. He’s not used to hitting guys with the big left, and them keep fighting.”

Zahabi suggested that McGregor became frustrated when his trademark left hand failed to put Poirier down and became emotional.

The Canadian coach praised Poirier for displaying more composure when the fight became difficult.

“McGregor, in the second round, dropped his best card. He landed that perfect left hand, the one he’s relied on his entire career. But for one reason or another, it didn’t work,” Zahabi continued.

“Poirier did not go down and it seemed that Conor McGregor got emotional about it. He started covering up, he was getting hit, but it didn’t look like he was trying to circle out and survive. He looked like a guy who was like ‘this is the end, I better do something.’ He threw a few punches, but they were like — almost desperate.

“He seemed to get emotional. I looked at his face and he was very very emotional. Whereas if you contrast that with Poirier, when Poirier got hit, he looked cool.”

McGregor is more accustomed to early finishes than five-round wars in MMA and Zahabi believes that played a role in the outcome of the UFC 257 headliner in Abu Dhabi.

While McGregor dug deep against Nate Diaz in their 2016 rematch, the Irishman has seldom displayed the kind of grit shown by Poirier on several occasions throughout his career.

“In my opinion, he’s not used to weathering storms,” Zahabi of McGregor. “All the hard fights Poirier had, they all led him to this win last weekend. All those hard fights, those blood and guts fights he’s had, they’ve toughened him up mentally. The barrage of punches he was taking would’ve put a less seasoned fighter out.

“If you look at McGregor. The punches he took at the end of the fight, that would not have put Poirier out. If you disagree, please look at the Poirier vs. Hooker fight. You can see that what happened to McGregor at the end of the fight, was happening all for 15 minutes between Poirier and Dan Hooker.

“When McGregor gets into a heated battle, it seems like he folds. It seems like he will fold faster than Poirier by far.”

