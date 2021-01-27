Conor McGregor reportedly in talks for cruise ship rematch with Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor continues to flirt with the idea of a return to the boxing ring and, apparently, it could take place on board a luxury cruise ship in Saudi Arabia.

Despite his defeat to Dustin Poirier last weekend, Conor McGregor remains one of the biggest superstars in combat sports and his status as a perennial pay-per-view draw has reportedly led Floyd Mayweather to enter talks about a potential rematch with ‘The Notorious’.

The Sun reports that discussions are ongoing regarding Mayweather vs. McGregor II and with the Covid-19 pandemic putting paid to the hope of packed-out arenas, the boxing rematch could take place on board a luxury cruise ship with only a small number of mega-rich fight fans in attendance.

McGregor revealed after Saturday’s defeat that a boxing bout against Manny Pacquiao was “as good as done” but it remains to be seen how the loss to Poirier has affected talks with Pacquiao.

McGregor remains open to a return to the ring, pointing out that there are no leg kicks in boxing after being chopped down by Poirier’s calf kicks at UFC 257.

Mayweather will never shy away from a lucrative payday, as evidenced by his decision to take on YouTube personality Logan Paul in an exhibition contest later this year.

Mayweather stopped McGregor when they shared the ring in 2017 but there have been constant rumours of a rematch.

Mayweather hit out at McGregor last weekend, with the 50-0 boxing great ridiculing his rival for considering a boxing return when he “cannot even win in his own sport.”

He wrote: “Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level. I’m just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up!”

