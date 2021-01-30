Conor McGregor ‘looked fat and old’ at UFC 257 according to bantamweight champion

UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan issued a brutally succinct response to Conor McGregor’s performance against Dustin Poirier last weekend.

Petr Yan believes that Conor McGregor looked “fat and old” when the Irishman fell to a second-round TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257.

While McGregor started strong, a series of devastating calf-kicks set up the finish for Poirier, who now finds himself in first spot in the UFC lightweight rankings.

It comes as no surprise that Yan is no fan of McGregor’s as the UFC 135lbs king hails from Russia, like McGregor’s fierce rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, and currently trains out of American Top Team, like Poirier.

Speaking to James Lynch on the Fanatics View show, Yan didn’t mince his few words when asked what he made of the UFC 257 headliner.

“Yeah, I saw that Conor became fat and old,” Yan said through his interpreter.

Yan’s assessment comes in stark contrast to that of the much more outspoken Chael Sonnen, who felt that McGregor actually appeared to be “scrawny and weak” when he took to the Octagon last weekend.

Sonnen accepted McGregor’s explanation for his defeat to Poirier in their rematch but the former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight challenger noted that ‘The Notorious’ seemed to lack his trademark power.

“There is a very thin line between a reason and an excuse,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “Conor stated the reason why he lost was his inactivity; I accept that and don’t believe it was an excuse. I believe that was a spot-on assessment.

“The Conor McGregor that we saw out there was the worst form of Conor we’ve ever seen.

“He was out of shape, his timing was off, he was slow, he was unpowerful and he also looked scrawny.

“I admit the last time he fought he was up a weight class but he looked scrawny and weak by Conor’s standards.”

