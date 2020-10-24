Conor McGregor in war of words with former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum

Conor McGregor is not one to shy away from a back-and-forth and he spent the early hours of Saturday morning engaged in an unexpected one with Fabricio Werdum.

Earlier this week, Conor McGregor took to social media to express his disbelief that Bellator had yet to adopt a stringent drug-testing protocol like the UFC’s agreement with the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

McGregor’s comments came in response to a photo posted by fellow Straight Blast Gym fighter Sinead Kavanagh regarding the lack of PED testing at Bellator.

“It is long overdue time the promotion adopts a reputable testing body in order to keep its clean athletes safe!” McGregor said.

That stance prompted a bizarre reply from former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, who hit out at McGregor for his remarks.

Losers always will try to find excuses. Champions work very hard and don’t distracted by ants. @CyborgsGloves Is a living legend McGregor is filha-da-puta HEY https://t.co/2duYMLwu5m — Fabricio Werdum (@FabricioWerdum) October 24, 2020

McGregor promptly came back by insisting that he had made no reference to Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino, who is currently under the same management group as ‘The Notorious’.

Actually wait! Aren’t you currently banned for steroids right now?

And got your sentenced reduced for ratting other people? And also just recently signed to this promotion I speak of? Woah.

Man, fuck you.

My lord, what a business this is. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

Werdum is currently in talks to sign for Bellator after declining the opportunity to re-sign with the UFC despite beating Alexander Gustafsson in July.

And the Brazilian seems determined to stand up for Bellator’s drug-testing but Werdum got his information wrong with his latest response to McGregor, suggesting that Kavanagh was beaten by ‘Cyborg’ – despite the fact that the pair never fought.

The funny thing is it was cause a girl 145 that trains at your gym Sinaed Kavanagh posted a tweet about testing following Cyborg Beating her up Why are you backtrack now https://t.co/D0Iskh7YsQ — Fabricio Werdum (@FabricioWerdum) October 24, 2020

“They never fought,” McGregor tweeted.

“I train Sinead. I manage Cris. Both tremendously gifted warriors. This is not about either! Or any of the roster for that matter.

“It is about the promotion itself stepping up to the plate, as one of the top tier organisations in MMA, and upping its testing.”

It bears remembering that Werdum’s manager is none other than Ali Abdelaziz, who is closely affiliated with Khabib Nurmagomedov and has an ongoing issue with McGregor.

It’s well-known that Abdelaziz often takes control of his fighters’ social media accounts so don’t be surprised if Werdum wasn’t up all night arguing with McGregor…

