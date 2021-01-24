Conor McGregor explains why he lost rematch with Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has blamed inactivity for his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Dustin Poirier claimed revenge against Conor McGregor on Saturday night with a second-round knockout victory over the Irishman in the main event of UFC 257.

Poirier weathered an early McGregor storm, as he likely expected, but the investment in leg kicks reaped considerable rewards in the second round when ‘The Diamond’ began finding his boxing rhythm.

The midway point of the second round saw Poirier put McGregor down and referee Herb Dean jumped in to call a halt to proceedings after McGregor was unable to defend himself.

Poirier suggested that a rubber match with McGregor would be the best way to put a full stop on his rivalry with ‘The Notorious’, while the Dubliner put the defeat down to rustiness in his post-fight interview.

“You know, it’s hard to overcome inactivity over long periods of time and that’s just it,” McGregor said.

“The leg kicks were good, that low calf kick was very good, my leg was dead and I just wasn’t as comfortable as I needed to be.

“It’s inactivity and that’s it but Dustin is some fighter.

“If you put in the time in here, you get cozy in here but I have to dust it off and come back and that’s what I will do.

“I need activity, guys. You don’t get away with being inactive in this business and that’s the way it is. I’ll take my licks but I am gutted. I’ve put so much work in but well done, Dustin. We’re one and one, good man, but it’s a tough one to swallow. I’ve put in a lot of work and I’m proud of my work.

“I would have liked to have represented my team a bit better but we’ll go again. I’m just going to go home to my kids in the hotel and chill and regroup.”

