Conor McGregor continues taunting Dustin Poirier about wife after UFC 264 defeat

Conor McGregor might have been in agony but that didn’t prevent him from continuing his tirade against Dustin Poirier following the UFC 264 main event.

While the trilogy fight was supposed to provide closure on the rivalry between McGregor and Poirier, the way that the bout ended meant there will still be plenty of interest in a potential fourth clash.

McGregor suffered a serious injury to his lower leg and was unable to continue after the first round but the Irishman was happy with his performance up to that point.

‘The Notorious’ took the time to speak to Joe Rogan in the Octagon and compared his injury to that of Anderson Silva against Chris Weidman in 2013.

“I was boxing the bleeding head off him (Poirier) and kicking the bleeding leg off him,” McGregor said.

"This is not over!" Conor McGregor isn't ready to close the chapter…#UFC264 pic.twitter.com/XCUbJrztki — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 11, 2021

Conor McGregor takes aim at Dustin Poirier

“(It was) the usual shite of diving to close the distance. This is not over! If I have to take this outside with him, it’s on outside! I don’t give a bollocks…

“The thing (ankle) had separated and I bleeding landed on the wonky leg like Anderson Silva that time. It was something similar to that. It’s a fucking mad old business. Fuck sake!”

McGregor dismissed claims from Poirier that he’d hurt his ankle earlier in the round when Poirier checked a leg kick.

McGregor also returned to his taunts regarding Poirier’s wife, having revealed during fight week that Jolie Poirier had sent him a direct message request on Instagram.

“There was no check! There was not one of them that got checked,” McGregor said.

“Your wife is in my DMs! Hey baby, hit me back up and I’ll chat to you later on. I’ll be at the afterparty at the Wynn Nightclub, baby. You look in bits, you little ho!”

