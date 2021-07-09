Conor McGregor drags Dustin Poirier’s wife into pre-fight trash talk

The trash talk has turned personal.

Conor McGregor knows the importance of getting under opponents’ skin and, apparently, he sees Dustin Poirier’s wife as the best route to rile ‘The Diamond’.

McGregor has taken to social media to reveal that Jolie Poirier, Dustin’s wife, has sent him a direct message request on Instagram.

Poirier, who stopped McGregor in the main event of UFC 257 earlier this year, laughed off the Irishman’s claim that he had been sent a message by Poirier’s wife.

“If it was real and my wife was messaging him or something like that then it’s a good one,” Poirier told Michael Bisping in a BT Sport interview. “But, if it’s fabricated, me and my wife were laughing about it yesterday at the grocery store. There’s no-holds-barred in shit talking.”

McGregor repeatedly referenced Jolie Poirier at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, “Your wife is your husband. You’re only a little bitch of a thing, a silly little hillbilly.” McGregor even tried to get a “Jolie’s wife” chanted but it didn’t really catch on.

Even after the press conference finished, the pair of lightweight rivals continued going back-and-forth on social media.

Your trash talk is as thin as your hair these days! See ya soon champ champ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 9, 2021

McGregor responded to the above tweet by again mentioning Poirier’s wife.

“Your wife wants to see the hair around my dick and balls bro. See what that’s like,” McGregor tweeted.

“It’s real the message request mate, no trash talk. Man to man, it’s fucked up! I seen your interview with Mike you think it was fake. It’s not. Have a think on it in the sauna anyway.”

McGregor even went so far as to use a screen recording to try to prove that the message request from Jolie Poirier was indeed legitimate.

McGregor dragged Poirier’s wife into trash talk

Whether McGregor’s decision to make things personal will benefit him remains to be seen but we don’t have long to wait before the rubber match closes out UFC 264.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Dustin Poirier, UFC, UFC 264