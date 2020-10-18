It looks like Conor McGregor is making himself at home in the UFC’s welterweight division.

Despite winning world titles at featherweight and lightweight, Conor McGregor appears to be eager to avoid the weight-cutting process at this stage of his career and ‘The Notorious’ will reportedly fight at 170lbs for the second time in a row.

While no official announcement has been made on McGregor’s next fight, it’s looking like the Irishman will be sharing the Octagon with Dustin Poirier on January 23.

McGregor was pushing for the rematch with Poirier to take place at Texas’ AT&T Stadium but UFC President Dana White is not a fan of that idea.

John Kavanagh, McGregor’s head coach, recently gave an insight into how training is going for SBG’s biggest star and admitted he is looking forward to seeing McGregor and Poirier meet at 170lbs this time around.

Watching @TheNotoriousMMA do MMA rounds lately has been a real joy and education. Fluidity of movement with elite level timing and skill. Dustin has improved so much since first meeting, conor has improved much more imo. To see them hydrated & healthy at 170 will be fascinating — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) October 16, 2020

McGregor walks around at about 170lbs and he has fought at welterweight in the UFC on three occasions, most recently in his January victory over Donald Cerrone, while Poirier has never fought higher than lightweight.

Both McGregor and Poirier are ranked in the top five of the official UFC lightweight rankings but the manager of champion Khabib Nurmagomedov does not see McGregor vs. Poirier II as a title eliminator at 155lbs.

Ali Abdelaziz has criticised the fact that McGregor and Poirier won’t be cutting down to 155lbs for their rematch and insisted that the winner will not be eligible for a second shot at Nurmagomedov.

To be #1 contender in 155 you have to make weight and not fight at 170

It’s not fair for other guys like Tony , Hooker , Makhachev , Beneil , they always make weight

If Dustin VS Conor will be at 170 I can guarantee you it won’t be #1 contender match. Somebody will get a shot — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 17, 2020

McGregor and Poirier reportedly have their eyes set on a rematch with Nurmagomedov after both fell victim to rear naked choke defeats to the undefeated Russian.

Dana White has recently suggested that McGregor “blew” his best chance at getting the Nurmagomedov rematch via a coaching role on The Ultimate Fighter due to the Dubliner’s recent social media activity.

