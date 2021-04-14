Conor McGregor rows back on Dustin Poirier claim as UFC 264 main event is confirmed

Conor McGregor has confirmed that he will indeed be sharing the Octagon with Dustin Poirier for a third time as he rowed back on his “fight off” claim.

Conor McGregor put the call out on Tuesday evening for fans to suggest a new opponent for July 10 after ‘The Notorious’ announced that he would no longer be facing Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor issued a furious response when Poirier revealed that the Irishman had failed to follow through with his pledged donation to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation earlier this year.

You’re ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You fucking brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I’m going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

McGregor insisted that his trilogy fight against Poirier would no longer be taking place this summer before promising that his American rival would “pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name” but he has now confirmed that he has put pen to paper on the contract for the trilogy bout.

“I signed my bout agreement this morning,” McGregor told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “I’m going to rip this game a new asshole July 10th. The Mac is back in Sin City! Full house!”

Earlier on Wednesday, UFC President Dana White revealed that 20,000 fans would be permitted to attend UFC 264 and confirmed that Poirier vs. McGregor III would headline the event at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

“I am so happy to finally be able to say that Vegas is back,” White said on his Twitter account.

Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw — danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021

“This summer Las Vegas is open for business and on July 10, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile Arena at 100 per cent capacity at 20,000 fans.

“This fight will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

“Tickets go on sale this week. Do not miss it and I will see you in July.”

Several lightweights had thrown their hats in the ring to replace Poirier and share the Octagon with McGregor on July 10 but White was determined to take advantage of the reboiled bad blood between ‘The Diamond’ and ‘The Notorious’.

Poirier reportedly turned down the opportunity to fight for the newly-vacant UFC lightweight title in favour of a lucrative rubber match with McGregor and the winner of the UFC 264 main event will likely determine the next challenger for the promotion’s 155lbs belt after Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira takes place next month.

